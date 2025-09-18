Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Nepal's PM Karki, supports efforts to restore peace

PM Modi speaks to Nepal's PM Karki, supports efforts to restore peace

In a post on X, PM Modi said that during his conversation with Karki, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives during violent protests in the neighbouring country

PM Modi, Sushila Karki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Left) spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Sushila Karki (Right).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Sushila Karki and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability.

In a post on X, Modi said that during his conversation with Karki, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives during violent protests in the neighbouring country.

"Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability," Modi said.

"Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow," he said.

 

Last week, Nepal witnessed violent protests that led to the ouster of prime minister K P Sharma Oli. During the agitation led by the Gen Z group, protesters set fire to houses of political leaders, important government buildings, including the Parliament, business establishments and shopping complexes.

Karki took over as the prime minister of the interim government on September 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

