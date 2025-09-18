Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids Sasikala, others in ₹200 cr bank fraud, benami assets probe

ED raids Sasikala, others in ₹200 cr bank fraud, benami assets probe

At least ten premises in the two cities linked to a person named GRK Reddy, related to the Marg group and an alleged benami of Sasikala, are being raided

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The probe is related to a Rs 200 crore alleged bank fraud in which the CBI had filed an FIR.

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches in Chennai and Hyderabad as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged Rs 200 crore bank fraud and benami assets probe against Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, and some others, officials said.

At least ten premises in the two cities linked to a person named GRK Reddy, related to the Marg group and an alleged benami of Sasikala, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA, they said.

The probe is related to a Rs 200 crore alleged bank fraud in which the CBI had filed an FIR, they said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Focus must be on growth, self reliance amid global turbulence: Vaishnaw

PM Modi, Sushila Karki

PM Modi speaks to Nepal's PM Karki, supports efforts to restore peace

pm modi kolkata metro

Technical snag disrupts Kolkata Metro Green Line services for 30 minutes

gavel law cases

2008 Malegaon blast: HC notice to NIA, 7 acquitted on victims' kin appeal

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

LIVE news updates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar is protecting 'vote chors', alleges Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Enforcement Directorate fraud Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon