SJVN Green Energy to supply 200 MW solar power to Uttarakhand Power Corp

SJVN Green Energy Ltd has signed a pact with Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) to supply 200 MW solar power from a 1,000 MW Bikaner project in Rajasthan.

State-owned SJVN, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) has signed a Power Usage Agreement (PUA) with UPCL.

The solar project is being developed by SJVN through SGEL in Rajasthan under CPSU (Central Public Sector Undertaking) scheme of IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency), a statement said on Friday.

The development cost of the project, which is under construction, is Rs 5,491 crore. It is being developed under the domestic content requirement mode and is scheduled to be commissioned by April 2024.

The power generated from the project will be used by government entities, either directly or through discoms.

President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stone for the Bikaner solar power project in January 2023.

The project is expected to generate 2,455 million units in the first year and about 56,838 million units cumulatively over a period of 25 years, while reducing carbon emissions by 27,85,077 tonnes.