Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Parl security breach: Delhi court allows polygraph test of 5 of 6 accused

The judge passed the order on an application moved by police, which had sought permission to conduct the polygraph test of all the accused

Parliament Security Breach

Around the same time, two other accused -- Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Friday allowed the Delhi Police to conduct the polygraph test of five of the six accused arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach.
Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur, who also extended the police custody of all the accused by eight days, allowed the investigating officer to conduct the polygraph test of Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The court passed the order after noting the consent of the accused, excluding Neelam Azad, to conduct their polygraph test.
The judge passed the order on an application moved by police, which had sought permission to conduct the polygraph test of all the accused.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two people -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.
Around the same time, two other accused -- Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Parliament breach update: Accused agree to submit to polygraph, narco test

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Congress seeks answers from govt on 'serious security breach' in Parliament

Aditya L1: Isro's mission to study Sun, set to enter final orbit tomorrow

Govt determined to connect holy city of Ayodhya with world: PM Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10

SC to consider listing PILs challenging promise of pre-poll freebies

India reports 12 Covid-19 deaths, active cases remain above 4,000

Topics : Parliament Delhi Police court orders Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon