Skanda Sashti 2024: All about this sacred Hindu South Indian festival

On the Sashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Skanda Sashti is observed each month. The day of Skanda Sashti is now September 9, 2024. This day is mainly celebrated in South India

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Every month, Skanda Sashti is celebrated on the Sashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha. Now, Skanda Sashti is being celebrated on September 9, 2024, during Bhadrapada month. The Skanda Sashti is observed in honor of Lord Murugan, also known as Skanda, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees hold a fast on this sacred day and seek blessings of Lord Skanda by worshipping the deity.

Skanda Sashti 2024: Date and Time 

Sashti Tithi commencement- September 8, 2024 - 07:58 PM
Sashti Tithi conclusion- September 9, 2024 - 09:53 PM. 

Skanda Sashti 2024: Importance

Skanda Sashti holds an extraordinary religious importance in Hindu religion. Skanda Sashti is dedicated to Lord Murugan, and this day is typically observed with immense faith and devotion in South India. It is considered as a sacred day as devotees offer their prayers to Lord Kartikeya. He is worshipped as a warrior god and is regarded as the supreme deity. He is also referred to as Skanda and Murugan. 
 
He mounts a peacock. It is believed that individuals who pray to him with commitment get rid of a wide range of negativities and black magic too. One can get all the joy of this world alongside every luxury. Those who worship him sincerely achieve spiritual enlightenment. This fast is regarded as one of the most powerful and beneficial days for establishing a divine connection to the deity.

Skanda Sashti 2024: Puja Rituals

1. Get up early in the morning and have a sacred holy bath.

2. Wash your home, temple and make rangoli with rice flour at the entrance.
3. Make bhog prasad for the god.
4. Take a wooden plank and place a Lord Kartikeya idol, offer garland, light a diya with desi ghee and offer fruits.
5. Place a kalash filled with water.
6. Visit temple and perform abhishekam to the Lord Karitkeya idol with panchamrit.
7. Offer coconut to Lord Skanda to avoid all the evil energies.
8. Present all the offerings to Lord Murugan.
9. Seek blessings by chanting various mantras.
10. Devotees should stay away from tamasik activities.
11. In the evening, people can break their fast and have satvik food prepared without onion-garlic. 

Topics : Hindu mythology Traditional festivals festivals

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

