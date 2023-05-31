SL Airlines denied 15-yr-old autistic boy to board flight from Bengaluru



According to a Times of India report, the boy was denied after it was suspected that he could create a problem for fellow passengers and pilots. It further stated that crew members of the aircraft kept following the 15-year-old boy, following which the mother complained to the airport police and the airline. However, the incident has come to light recently. A 15-year-old autistic boy was denied boarding a Sri Lankan Airlines flight on May 16 from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.



She further said, "It became very intimidating for her son and also us, with the two men following us all the way to the aircraft as if to catch something untoward." "Two male ground staffers of Sri Lankan Airlines came up to us and asked questions about our 15-year-old younger son, who is autistic and communicates using a mobile app. Shockingly, they began to say that he would be a threat to the pilots and fellow passengers on the plane if allowed to board. My son was hearing all this and stood scared holding our hands," the mother told Times of India.



However, the boy was allowed to board the flight after his mother fought against the decision of the airlines and after a nearly two-hour ordeal. The report also stated that the family was carrying the boy's unique disability ID (UDID) card, which is issued by the Government of India. Even after showing the UDID card, the officials demanded a certificate from the treating doctor, which states that he could board the flight.

The boy's mother also informed the officials, "Autism is not a disease and there is no need for a doctor to treat him, let alone authenticate him to fly. He is a well-travelled boy and his last trip was to Dubai, and he has never been harassed over his condition."