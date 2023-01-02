IND vs SL 1st T20I: Toss update, India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai

The Indian team will be starting its new year in cricket by tracking on neighbours Sri Lanka who are fresh from their Lanka Premier League and ready for a battle in the shortest format.

Playing 11 combinations of India

The Indian team is without its big three of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were ruled out before his injury. This has now given both Rahul Dravid and to play Deepak Hooda as a pure batter in the middle and also have alongside without compromising on the bowling.

India Predicted Playing 11

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Playing 11 combinations of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will be looking to go with Sadeera Samarawickrama as their opening batter to cash in on the form that he is carrying from LPL 2022/23. Because of this, Pathum Nissanka would have to sit out. Bhanuka Rajapoaska and Dasun Shanaka, the two mainstays of Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup victory in 2022, have been in poor form, but still look to retain their place in the playing 11.

Among bowlers, Nuwan Thusahara and Kaun Rajitha might be two upfront pacers alongside Chamika Karunaratne. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will be the two spinners and Shanaka would look to roll his arm over as well.

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama/Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva/Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana

1st T20I Toss Timing and Details

1st T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper and his Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanka would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.

India T20I series Squad

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi

Sri Lanka T20I series Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama