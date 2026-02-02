Smog blankets Delhi a day after rain; fog, cold wave persist in north India

Delhi residents woke up to dense smog on Monday after light rain a day before pulled the temperatures lower, worsening visibility and air quality across the national capital and adjoining NCR districts. Early morning haze reduced visibility to a few hundred metres in several areas affecting daily commuters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist during morning and night hours over Delhi and neighbouring regions for the next few days, accompanied by cool day conditions. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay subdued.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature climbed to 12.1 degrees Celsius, about four degrees above normal for this time of the year, up from 6.7 degrees Celsius a day earlier. Forecasts indicate the minimum could fall to 7–9 degrees Celsius by Friday, before rising by 1–2 degrees Celsius again over the weekend with the approach of another western disturbance.

Flights ops under CAT III conditions

Dense fog also affected aviation operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. In a passenger advisory issued at 6 am, airport authorities said flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions, which allow aircraft to land in very low visibility but may still cause delays.

Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information and check real-time winter travel updates on the airport’s official website. Authorities assured travellers that on-ground staff were available across terminals to provide necessary assistance.

Rain and snowfall forecast across north India

A series of western disturbances continue to influence weather patterns across north India. The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on February 2 and 3. Snowfall is expected in higher reaches, while lower areas may receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 40–50 kmph.

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, while, IMD said, hailstorm activity cannot be ruled out over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Warnings issued across plains

Dense fog warnings remain in place for isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next few days. Cold day conditions may prevail in parts of northwest India, with a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius before no significant change thereafter.