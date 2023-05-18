close

Snow clearance underway in Lahaul-Spiti, IMD issues yellow warning

IMD has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms along with lightning at isolated places across Himachal Pradesh

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
Border Roads Organization (BRO) carried out snow-clearing operations at the National Highway in Lahaul-Spiti on Thursday morning after higher reaches of the Lahaul-Spiti received fresh snowfall last night.

The roads were blocked after the higher reaches of the Lahaul-Spiti received fresh snowfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms along with lightning at isolated places across Himachal Pradesh.

The state is likely to witness light-intensity spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms from Wednesday and continue till Saturday, the weather department said.

"Light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur at isolated places in the state for the next three days," IMD said.

Topics : Himachal Pradesh IMD snowfall

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

