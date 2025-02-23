Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Soren urges Reddy to ensure rescue of workers trapped in tunnel collapse

Soren urges Reddy to ensure rescue of workers trapped in tunnel collapse

At least eight workers, including four from Jharkhand, were trapped in the tunnel that collapsed in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure all possible assistance for the rescue of workers who are trapped in a tunnel after a section of it collapsed in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project.

At least eight workers, including four from Jharkhand, were trapped in the tunnel that collapsed in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, officials said.

"There are reports of some workers from other states including Jharkhand being trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel accident in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. I request the Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr @revanth _anumula ji, to provide all possible rescue help in the tunnel accident. I pray for the safety of all the workers trapped in the accident from Marang Buru," Soren posted on X on Saturday night.

 

The Jharkhand government is coordinating with the Telangana administration, and is ready to provide all necessary help, he said.

As per the preliminary information, the four workers from Jharkhand who are trapped in the tunnel belong to Gumla district, an official said.

The state Labour Department was gathering information about their families, an official statement said.

The State Migrant Control Room is in touch with the Telangana government regarding these workers, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Telangana tunnel collapse, Indian Army, rescue operations

Latest LIVE: Rescue teams inch closer to workers trapped inside collapsed Telangana tunnel

Telangana tunnel collapse, Indian Army, rescue operations

Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue teams inch closer to trapped workers

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar to appoint 140 officers for women affected by domestic violence

United Nations

India key to UN peacekeeping, its women peacekeepers vital: Chief Lacroix

Railways, train

Crowd control measures put in place at Ayodhya Station ahead of Shivratri

Topics : Hemant Soren Revanth Reddy Telangana Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025Ind vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon