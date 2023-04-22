Southern states may lose seats in parliament: Jairam on India population

With India becoming the world's most populous country, the pioneering states in family planning mostly in the south may end up losing seats in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday.
The seat allocation to states and Union Territories is done on the basis of the population.
"India overtaking China as the world's most populous country has evoked much comment. But what hasn't is how the pioneering states in family planning-mostly southern-will end up losing seats in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," Ramesh said on Twitter.
"They need assurance that this won't happen. I've raised this issue many times," the Congress leader also said.
Also Read
Congress is democratic party, believes in live and let live: Jairam Ramesh
Jairam playing chief saboteur': Himanta on Ramesh's prompt to Rahul
Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach Srinagar around January 26: Jairam Ramesh
Congress' Jairam Ramesh hints at renaming Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum
Houses adjourned to stop Oppn from raising Adani issue, says Jairam Ramesh
Delhi govt to widely publicise its welfare schemes for city labourers
Weekend Bites: Cook serves his own India recipe, and the wailing over ticks
Delhi: DoE takes over 7 special schools from social welfare dept
We are all united: Rajasthan Congress chief on Gehlot-Pilot issue
Over 300 cluster buses taken off Delhi roads as their contract expires
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)