Space scientists to sarpanches: 13,000 special guests attend R-Day parade

From space scientists to sarpanches and from entrepreneurs to vendors, 13,000 special guests watched the 75th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path here Friday.

The special invitees referred to as "True VIPs" included best performers in various fields and those who made the best use of various schemes of the government such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban), PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana and the Rashtriya Gokul Mission among others.

Sarpanches of 'vibrant villages', women workers of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, electronics manufacturing sector and the Central Vista Project, women scientists of ISRO, yoga teachers (Ayushman Bharat), winners of international sports events and Paralympic medalists were also among the invitees.