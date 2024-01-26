Republic Day 2024: 6 Indians among French contingent in parade; 5 points

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the French Armed Forces also participated in the country’s biggest ceremonial parade held on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday. Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest of the Republic Day 2024 celebrations, where about 77,000 invitees were present.

Macron later shared a post on social media platform X with a video of the French contingent marching and said, “A great honor for France. Thank you, India.”

Six Indians were also among the French contingent.

Republic Day 2024 parade: 5 things to know about the French contingent

The contingent consisted of a band contingent and a marching contingent. The 33-member band contingent was headed by Captain Khourda, which was followed by a 95-member marching contingent led by Captain Noel. During the parade, the music band played the legions' anthem called - 'Le Boudin'.





READ: Republic Day 2024: President's 'buggy' makes a comeback, all you must know Two Rafale fighter jets and one Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport of the French Air and Space Force also flew above the contingents while they marched past the saluting dais. The Airbus was flown by a woman pilot of the French forces.

Notably, six Indian soldiers were also a part of the 95-member French military contingent. The contingent belonged to the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion, an elite cadre of foreign volunteers serving under the French flag. The contingent also included six Nepali soldiers.

“For this very special occasion of Republic Day in India, we are 130 people who are marching on Kartavya Path...There is the music band on the French...and then infantry regiment, the second foreign infantry regiment that's based in the south of France,” an officer in the French Foreign Legion, Captain Loic Alexandre, said.

During the march, the legionnaires were spotted wearing the famous white caps, which can be worn only by the legionnaires who have successfully been through four months of rigorous selection tests. Some of them were also seen wearing black caps, which are given to the best legionnaires after being promoted.

25 years of strategic partnership between India and France





READ: Republic Day 2024 parade: 5 special things to watch out for this year Notably, India and France celebrated their 25 years of strategic partnership in 2023. On the national day of France last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited as the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade in France.

Bastille Day is the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution.

A 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces also participated in the ceremonial parade, held on July 14.