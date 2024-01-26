Sensex (    %)
                        
Despite challenges Andhra progressing in various sectors: Governor Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh made remarkable progress in various sectors, surpassing past achievements with the cooperation of people despite being faced with numerous challenges, Governor Abdul Nazeer said

Development

Press Trust of India Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh made remarkable progress in various sectors, surpassing past achievements with the cooperation of people despite being faced with numerous challenges, Governor Abdul Nazeer said on Friday.
After unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day, Nazeer said the state government aims to bring joy to every underprivileged individual, cutting across caste, religion, class, region and political affiliations.
"We are committed to delivering welfare schemes effectively and without any discrimination...," he said.
Listing out the state government's achievements, the Governor said the key feature of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led dispensation is "prompt and transparent delivery" of welfare and development schemes, ensuring they reach beneficiaries satisfactorily.
A major step towards empowering citizens is the establishment of 15,004 village/ ward secretariats which have been instrumental in delivering over 540 government services right at the people's doorstep supported by a robust network of over 1.35 lakh permanent Gram/ Ward Secretariat employees and 2.66 lakh dedicated volunteers, he said.
In healthcare, the state has made significant strides by operationalising 10,132 village health clinics with each clinic serving approximately 2,500 people, providing free medical services, 12 types of diagnostic tests, 105 varieties of medicines and a unique family doctor concept for personalised, home-based treatment, he said.
To support farmers, the government established 10,778 "Rythu Bharosa Kendralu" which act as comprehensive hubs for all agricultural needs, right from supply of seeds to crop sale, ensuring that our farmers receive all the necessary support, Nazeer said.
In the field of education, the state government is nurturing global citizens through English medium and digital teaching methods which is part of the "Nadu-Nedu" initiative, in modernisation and provisioning adequate infrastructure in 56,703 institutions with an investment of Rs 17,805 crore. This initiative ensures that our students become 'Globally Competitive,' he said.
As part of administrative reforms as many as 13 new districts, 26 new revenue divisions and 16 police divisions were created to bring government services closer to the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh south india

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

