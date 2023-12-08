Speed limit on Yamuna E-way to be reduced to 75 kmph next week; here's why

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to reduce the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway to 75 kmph starting next week, according to a report published in HTAuto. The new speed limit will come into force from December 15. The speed limit will apply to all vehicles, which is about 25 kmph less than the usual speed limit on the expressway.

The usually allowed speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway is 100 kmph. The expected heavy fog during the upcoming weeks of the winter season has led to the authority deciding to reduce the speed limit to avoid accidents. Earlier, the 165-km long expressway had witnessed accidents and pile-ups. The new speed limit will remain in force for at least two months, the report said.

Steps being taken to avoid accidents

Speaking on the subject, CEO of YEIDA, Arun Veer Singh, was quoted in the report as saying, "Reducing the speed makes driving a little safer. It has been decided to reduce it." He also said that the authority has asked Jaypee Infratech to reply about the steps it is taking to improve safety on the expressway.

Apart from this, YEIDA has also asked Jaypee Infratech to set up warning signs for commuters to alert them about traffic rules and weather conditions. Singh told HTAuto, "We have also asked JIL to distribute pamphlets to commuters at all toll plazas informing them about rules, safety tips, and how following rules can ensure their safety. The operator should also inform motorists about weather conditions and safety rules on the radio and via public announcements at toll plazas."

Speed limit for heavy vehicles

While light motor vehicles like two-wheelers and cars will be allowed 75 kmph, the speed limit for heavy vehicles like trucks and buses will be 60 kmph. As things stand, the new speed limits will remain in force until February 15, 2024. Speed violations will be fined in case of overspeeding on the Yamuna Expressway during this period, the report said.