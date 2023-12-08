Sensex (0.39%)
69792.19 + 270.50
Nifty (0.43%)
20991.15 + 90.00
Nifty Midcap (0.41%)
44677.00 + 182.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.11%)
6779.40 + 7.30
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
47110.15 + 268.75
Heatmap

Speed limit on Yamuna E-way to be reduced to 75 kmph next week; here's why

While light motor vehicles like two-wheelers and cars will be allowed 75 kmph, the speed limit for heavy vehicles like trucks and buses will be 60 kmph

Yamuna Expressway Project

Yamuna Expressway (Representational Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to reduce the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway to 75 kmph starting next week, according to a report published in HTAuto. The new speed limit will come into force from December 15. The speed limit will apply to all vehicles, which is about 25 kmph less than the usual speed limit on the expressway.

The usually allowed speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway is 100 kmph. The expected heavy fog during the upcoming weeks of the winter season has led to the authority deciding to reduce the speed limit to avoid accidents. Earlier, the 165-km long expressway had witnessed accidents and pile-ups. The new speed limit will remain in force for at least two months, the report said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Steps being taken to avoid accidents

Speaking on the subject, CEO of YEIDA, Arun Veer Singh, was quoted in the report as saying, "Reducing the speed makes driving a little safer. It has been decided to reduce it." He also said that the authority has asked Jaypee Infratech to reply about the steps it is taking to improve safety on the expressway.

Apart from this, YEIDA has also asked Jaypee Infratech to set up warning signs for commuters to alert them about traffic rules and weather conditions. Singh told HTAuto, "We have also asked JIL to distribute pamphlets to commuters at all toll plazas informing them about rules, safety tips, and how following rules can ensure their safety. The operator should also inform motorists about weather conditions and safety rules on the radio and via public announcements at toll plazas."


Speed limit for heavy vehicles

While light motor vehicles like two-wheelers and cars will be allowed 75 kmph, the speed limit for heavy vehicles like trucks and buses will be 60 kmph. As things stand, the new speed limits will remain in force until February 15, 2024. Speed violations will be fined in case of overspeeding on the Yamuna Expressway during this period, the report said.

Also Read

India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP?

Reports of extra 10% GST on diesel cars false, says Union Minister Gadkari

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

NHAI, GAIL join forces to simplify infrastructure expansion process

Cyclone Michaung: Congress MP demands Rs 5,100 cr aid for Tamil Nadu

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Winter session: Dept-related Parl Standing Committees to lay reports in RS

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Yamuna Expressway project yamuna expressway NHAI Road safety programme Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Eastern Peripheral Expressway

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon