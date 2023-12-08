Sensex (0.24%)
69686.67 + 164.98
Nifty (0.31%)
20966.15 + 65.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
44734.50 + 239.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.38%)
6797.95 + 25.85
Nifty Bank (0.22%)
46944.80 + 103.40
Heatmap

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

Delhi AQI pollution news: Following the fall in AQI, the Delhi government on Thursday announced a six-day winter break for schools from January 1 to 6

Delhi Air quality falls to 'very poor' on friday

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on friday

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 09:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi air quality: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Friday was recorded in the "very poor" category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall AQI at Anand Vihar, Delhi stood at 374 on Friday morning. Earlier on Thursday, the air quality in the national capital remained in the "poor" category.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded at 276 on Thursday morning.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Following the fall in AQI, the Delhi government announced a six-day winter break for schools from January 1 to 6.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered "good", from 100 to 200 "moderate", 200 to 300 "poor", 300 to 400 "very poor" and from 400 to 500 or above "severe".

No improvement in Delhi's air quality till December 11?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11. There will be clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city. Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of "severe" to "very poor" over the last few weeks.

Delhi air pollution: Provision of Rs 19,711 crore made by Centre

Congress Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hit out at Union Minister Bhupender Yadav saying that he gave a "gol mol" reply to pointed questions on public health and air pollution inside Parliament.

Ramesh was referring to the reply he received from the Union Minister during Question Hour on "air pollution in NCR and the country" in Rajya Sabha on the fourth day of the ongoing Winter Session.

Ramesh asked a question about whether the Centre was considering a review of the Pollution Control Act that was passed in 1981 and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

To reply, Yadav said, "In view of the problem of air pollution in the country, a provision of Rs 19,711 crore was made by the Central government. And to define the standards that were set, 131 cities in the country were also identified. The Central government implemented schemes to identify these cities, all provisions were made keeping in mind the toxic emissions that spread in the air, especially PM 2.5 and PM 10. And I would like to say that the standards which were made in these 131 cities, progress was made quite satisfactorily."

Also Read

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Delhi AQI continues to be 'very poor' despite relief from recent rainfall

Hazy Friday morning in Delhi, AQI dips to 'severe' in various parts of city

Delhi AQI improves marginally to 413; haze persists, health concerns rise

Delhi's AQI in 'severe' category, Gopal Rai urges Centre to convene meeting

India's first art, architecture and design biennale to begin today

Delay in fund disbursal halted all works of Delhi Jal Board: Somnath Bharti

LIVE: Ethics Panel report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra to be tabled in Lok Sabha

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passes away after long battle with cancer

Canada's allegations over Nijjar's killing not part of probe, says govt


"Rather, I would like to tell Jairam Ramesh that the municipalities that did good work and contributed to these 131 cities were also given awards in a positive manner. Because this topic is related to the lives of all of us and especially the local municipalities should participate in it as much as possible and those who have done good work should be specially compensated," he added.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality air pollution BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 09:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon