Winter session: Dept-related Parl Standing Committees to lay reports in RS

The House will also see Ministers making statements on the status of the implementation of various reports and several private members move for leave to introduce Bills

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 10:06 AM IST
The fifth day of the Winter Session is expected to see the laying of reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture and the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, the agenda released by Rajya Sabha said.
The House will also see Ministers making statements on the status of the implementation of various reports and several private members move for leave to introduce Bills.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Zara Keshri Devi Singh and Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil will present the three hundred sixtieth, three hundred sixty-first, three hundred sixty-second and three hundred sixty-third reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra and Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisam will lay on the table, a copy of the twentieth report on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the seventeenth report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs (2022-23) on 'Evaluation of Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)' in the Rajya Sabha.
Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey will make a Statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the 25th Report of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash will make Statements on the status of implementation of recommendations of the 176th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce on action taken by Government on the recommendations of the Committee contained in its 172nd Report about Promotion and Regulation of E-commerce in India.
Parkash will also make a statement about the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 180th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce on Demands for Grants pertaining to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will make a Statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, December 11.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi will move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide for a framework to regulate, control and define powers of the police agencies and central investigative agencies to use facial recognition technologies for the purposes of identification, investigation and inquiries of criminal offences and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.
Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Advocates Act, 1961, the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Constitution of India.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 and amend the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Kanimozhi will also move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide for special financial assistance to the State of Tamil Nadu for the purpose of sustainable and balanced development of growth-oriented infrastructure such as affordable housing, drinking water, roads, sanitation, creation of grain and fodder banks, skill development, textile parks, food processing zones, cloud seeding and welfare schemes for women, children, senior citizens and people living below the poverty line in the State and encouraging traditional water conservation through lakes, ponds, wells, rainwater harvesting and afforestation and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha will move for leave to introduce Bills to amend the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, amend the Constitution of India and to introduce a Bill to decriminalize the offence of defamation.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution of India, the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.
Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha will move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide a framework for the prevention of custodial torture inflicted by public servants, punishment and compensation for custodial crimes, rehabilitation of victims, protection of victims, complainants and witnesses, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Biplab Kumar Deb will move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide for compulsory teaching of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) in all schools throughout the country in order to enable students towards becoming Pro-Planet People in the 21st century and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

