Spread cultivation of millets in newer ares of Andhra Pradesh: Governor

In this effort, Nazeer noted that millets should be brought into cultivation in newer areas in collaboration with the Agriculture department

Press Trust of India Vijayawada
millets

Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday called for an action plan to ensure cultivation of millets is taken up in different parts of the state.

The Governor made these remarks while presiding over the 55th convocation of Acharya N G Ranga Agicultural University (ANGRAU) at Bapatla.

"The Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2) of the United Nations has set a target to achieve food security, end hunger, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030," said the Governor in a press release shared by the Raj Bhavan.

In this effort, Nazeer noted that millets should be brought into cultivation in newer areas in collaboration with the Agriculture department.

As millets are a rich source of nutrition, besides being climate resilient, he said India is promoting a diet based on this rich source.

According to the Governor, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, 2023 has been declared as the 'International Year of Millets' by the United Nations General Assembly with a goal to increase millet consumption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : millets Andhra Pradesh Agriculture

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

