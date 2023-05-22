Spread cultivation of millets in newer ares of Andhra Pradesh: Governor

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday called for an action plan to ensure cultivation of millets is taken up in different parts of the state.

The Governor made these remarks while presiding over the 55th convocation of Acharya N G Ranga Agicultural University (ANGRAU) at Bapatla.

"The Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2) of the United Nations has set a target to achieve food security, end hunger, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030," said the Governor in a press release shared by the Raj Bhavan.

In this effort, Nazeer noted that millets should be brought into cultivation in newer areas in collaboration with the Agriculture department.

As millets are a rich source of nutrition, besides being climate resilient, he said India is promoting a diet based on this rich source.

According to the Governor, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, 2023 has been declared as the 'International Year of Millets' by the United Nations General Assembly with a goal to increase millet consumption.

Also Read IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order Why Sitharaman called millets 'Shree Anna' - the mother of all grains PM Modi asks BJP MPs to work to promote millets, sports during address J&K govt to revive traditional millet cultivation on 8,000 hectares of land Cong ups the ante on BJP over PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building G20: An engagement group call for global definition for start-ups Kashmir finest destination for film shooting: India's G20 Sherpa Kant Any marketplace joining ONDC should come with serious commitment: Goyal Govt to soon declare national tourism policy: Union Minister Reddy