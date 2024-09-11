Business Standard
Home / India News / Standing, consultative committees of Parl to be constituted soon: Rijiju

Standing, consultative committees of Parl to be constituted soon: Rijiju

Addressing an event of his ministry here, he said in the past too, the standing committees and consultative committees have been formed around September 15 and there was no delay

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asserted that department-related standing committees and consultative committees of Parliament will be constituted soon.
His remarks come against the backdrop of certain opposition leaders questioning the delay in constituting standing committees, which scrutinise the functioning of Union ministries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Addressing an event of his ministry here, he said in the past too, the standing committees and consultative committees have been formed around September 15 and there was no delay.
While a majority of the standing committees come under the Lok Sabha Secretariat, some are serviced by the Rajya Sabha.
 
Department-related standing committees deal with various Union ministries and scrutinise their budgetary allocations and bills introduced in Parliament. They also recommend the government to bring bills and make policies on important issues.
The consultative committees are chaired by the ministers in charge of their respective ministries and deal with issues related to the concerned ministries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Minorities safest in India: Union minister Rijiju hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Kiren Rijiju, Mamata Banerjee

'CM ignored sacred duty': Kiren Rijiju on Mamata govt's anti-rape bill

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Kolkata rape-murder: Matter of concern for everyone, says Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju launches 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme portal to stop population decline

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Oppn defaming country, refugees know India is safe for minorities: Rijiju

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Parliament indian government ministries Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon