Sikkim announces 100% concession on bus fares for PWDs, BPL women

To avail of the concession, PWDs (persons with disability) must produce a valid Unique Disability ID card issued by the Centre, certifying 40 per cent or above degree of disability

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) President Prem Singh Tamang greets before taking oath as chief minister during the swearing-in ceremony, in Gangtok, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The order issued by the state transport department said that the facility can be availed of in both intra and inter-state services. | File Photo of CM Prem Singh Tamang: PTI

Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

The Sikkim government on Wednesday announced a 100 per cent concession on bus fares for persons with over 40 per cent disability and women in the BPL category, an official notification said.
The order issued by the state transport department said that the facility can be availed of in both intra and inter-state services effective immediately.
To avail of the concession, PWDs (persons with disability) must produce a valid Unique Disability ID card issued by the Centre, certifying 40 per cent or above degree of disability.
Women in the BPL category must produce a BPL certificate issued by Directorate of Economics, Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation (DESME), the order added.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sikkim PWDs BPL Free bus ride

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

