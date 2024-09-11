Hindu side requests court to allow ASI to dig premises in Gyanvapi case

The Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case on Wednesday requested a court here to allow the ASI to dig in the premises for a survey, a lawyer said. The judge fixed the next date of hearing as September 18 on the petition demanding ASI survey of the remaining parts of the Gyanvapi complex, the lawyer said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The representatives of the Muslim side were present in the court and are expected to put forth their views on the matter during the next hearing. Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court Jugal Shambhu fixed the fresh date after hearing the Hindu side, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu side in the case.

"The Hindu side completed its argument in the matter. We have also requested to allow the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) to dig in the premises for the survey," said Yadav.

Yadav said the Hindu side has argued that the original place of Jyotirlinga is in the middle under the dome of the alleged mosque located in the Gyanvapi complex.

Geographical water used to flow continuously from the 'Argha' which used to collect in the Gyanvapi Kund. It was believed that drinking this water gives knowledge. Therefore, this pilgrimage is also considered as 'Gyanoday Tirth', he said.

The lawyers of the Hindu side in the previous hearings have demanded that this water be explored by water engineering, geologists and archeologists.

Also, the 'Shivling' found from Gyanoday Tirth, which the Muslim side is calling a 'wuzukhana', should also be examined to see whether it is a 'Shivling' or a fountain, Yadav added.