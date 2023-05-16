Start Matrubhumi Yojana for village development soon: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to soon start the 'Matrubhumi Yojana' which aims at facilitating individuals or private institutions to contribute to the development of villages.

At a review meeting here, he said a large number of people have associated themselves with this scheme and have expressed their desire to get buildings, roads and community centres built in their villages in the name of their ancestors.

Efforts should be made to connect more and more people with this scheme, he said, adding a proposal for such a plan should be prepared for urban areas as well.

In November 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the proposal for the implementation of 'Mathrubhumi Yojana' to facilitate individuals or private institutions to contribute to the development of any village.

According to officials, a large number of people from rural backgrounds now working in cities or abroad want to contribute to the development of their village but were not being able to do so due to the lack of any systematic platform.

If any such person or private institution wants to contribute to development works in any village panchayat and is willing to bear 60 per cent of the cost, the remaining 40 per cent will be arranged by the state government under this scheme.

Also Read UP CM Yogi Adityanath flags off Rajdhani Express bus service ahead of Holi Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today 2022: Supertech Twin-tower demolition, conflicts in housing societies Uttar Pradesh delegation to visit US to attract investments for 'Invest UP' Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to address election rallies in Tripura today 120 mn rural households provided with tap water connections: Govt data Jaishankar, Goyal, Chandrasekhar to co-chair first India-EU Trade-Tech meet Everything you need to know about Praveen Sood, the next CBI Director Eminent educationist Manoj Soni takes oath as chairman of the UPSC Delhi HC issues contempt notice to lawyer accusing judge of dishonesty

Emphasizing the need for major reforms in the functioning of tehsils, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "We have to make concerted efforts keeping in mind transparency, timeliness and redressal of public grievances and problems should be done within a time limit."



A detailed action plan should be prepared and presented for improvement in the functioning of the tehsils keeping the expectations of the common man in mind, he said.

At the meeting, Adityanath said the communicable diseases campaign conducted in April has sent a strong message among the people.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Women Welfare and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya, and Minister of State for Transport (independent charge) Dayashankar Singh were present in the meeting.