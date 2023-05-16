close

Start Matrubhumi Yojana for village development soon: UP CM to officials

At the meeting, Adityanath said the communicable diseases campaign conducted in April has sent a strong message among the people

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to soon start the 'Matrubhumi Yojana' which aims at facilitating individuals or private institutions to contribute to the development of villages.

At a review meeting here, he said a large number of people have associated themselves with this scheme and have expressed their desire to get buildings, roads and community centres built in their villages in the name of their ancestors.

Efforts should be made to connect more and more people with this scheme, he said, adding a proposal for such a plan should be prepared for urban areas as well.

In November 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the proposal for the implementation of 'Mathrubhumi Yojana' to facilitate individuals or private institutions to contribute to the development of any village.

According to officials, a large number of people from rural backgrounds now working in cities or abroad want to contribute to the development of their village but were not being able to do so due to the lack of any systematic platform.

If any such person or private institution wants to contribute to development works in any village panchayat and is willing to bear 60 per cent of the cost, the remaining 40 per cent will be arranged by the state government under this scheme.

Emphasizing the need for major reforms in the functioning of tehsils, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "We have to make concerted efforts keeping in mind transparency, timeliness and redressal of public grievances and problems should be done within a time limit."

A detailed action plan should be prepared and presented for improvement in the functioning of the tehsils keeping the expectations of the common man in mind, he said.

At the meeting, Adityanath said the communicable diseases campaign conducted in April has sent a strong message among the people.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Women Welfare and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya, and Minister of State for Transport (independent charge) Dayashankar Singh were present in the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh village economy rural development

First Published: May 16 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

