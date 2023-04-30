State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh



Last week he was in Agra, Mathura, and Vrindavan. Addressing a rally in Agra,

Vigorous campaigning is on in the state for the coming municipal elections, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading the charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



The UP civic polls, which political pundits have likened to a proverbial semifinal ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be held in two phases, on May 4 and 11, before counting on May 13.

he said: “Agra will soon have a metro train. A hundred electric buses are in service in the city. The Agra Municipal Corporation has increased the area under its coverage after 37 years, since there is no shortage of finance in the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme under the BJP’s twin-engine government.”



While voting for mayors and 1,420 corporators will take place through the electronic voting machine (EVM), polling for the remaining posts for nagar palika parishads and nagar panchayats will be on ballot paper.

This will be the last round of polls in the state before the general elections. According to the UP State Election Commission, more than 43 million voters will vote to elect representatives to 14,864 posts, spanning 760 local bodies spread over 75 districts in the state.

These local polls serve the purpose of reinvigorating the rank and file of political parties and enabling them to take corrective measures before big contests. Since the last UP urban civic polls in 2017, the number of bodies has gone up commensurate with rising population and rapid urbanisation.

The 760 local bodies in UP comprise 17 municipal corporations, 199 nagar palika parishads, and 544 nagar panchayats. Apart from the mayors/corporators of the municipal corporations and panchayat entities’ chairpersons, voters will elect 5,327 (of the nagar panchayats) and 7,177 members (of the nagar palika parishads).



The Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation was formed in 2018. It will witness polling for the first time on May 11.

In the 2017 UP urban local body polls, the ruling BJP had wrested 14 of the 16 mayoral seats (then), while the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) emerged victorious in Aligarh and Meerut.



In the polls to the lowest tier, nagar panchayat chairperson, BJP nominees emerged victorious in 81 seats, followed by the SP in 67, the BSP in 34, and the Congress in 15. The rest were accounted for by independents or candidates fielded by smaller outfits.

The BJP had in 2017 had won 47 posts of nagar palika parishad chairperson, the Samajwadi Party (SP) 29, the BSP 18 and Congress five, while the remaining seats were scooped up by rebel and independent candidates.



In an apparent change of tack, the BJP has given the ticket to Muslim candidates, especially in areas where the community is predominant, to challenge the traditional strongholds of the SP. The BSP is testing its textbook formula of combining Dalit and minority votes.

Meanwhile, turncoats are having a field day with the BJP gaining an upper hand in attracting leaders from rival camps. Archana Verma, the SP’s choice for the mayor’s post in the Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation, defected to the BJP.



Talking to Business Standard, UP BJP Secretary Chandra Mohan said: “The law and order template of UP is being talked about and replicated in other states. Time and again, the people have affirmed faith in the BJP government, and the party is confident that the voters will again shower their blessings on the party in the urban local body polls.”

Whereas all the political parties in the fray are claiming a head start, the top leaders of the Opposition outfits have so far shied away from canvassing.



“The outcome of these polls is of paramount importance owing to their effectiveness in impacting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections … current reckonings give an edge to the ruling party over others.”

Political analyst A P Tiwari said political parties were making all-out efforts to consolidate their vote banks.