Statehood restoration to accelerate J-K development, says Farooq Abdullah

A National Conference spokesman said the delegations informed Abdullah about the significant improvements on the ground since the formation of the elected government in October last year

Farooq Abdullah

He added that the signs of change are clear and development is on the rise, poised to accelerate once statehood is restored. (Photo: PTI)

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said that the restoration of the promised statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will give momentum to the ongoing developmental activities in the region and help the democratically elected government alleviate the suffering of the masses.

During his interactions with the public and various delegations at his residence, the former chief minister said the Omar Abdullah-led government would ensure that the benefits of governance reach every doorstep.

"The winds of change that have brought a democratic government to the region, with Omar sahib at the helm steering us towards safer shores, will work for every section of society, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every doorstep," he said.

 

He added that the signs of change are clear and development is on the rise, poised to accelerate once statehood is restored.

"I am confident that the Centre will uphold its promise and grant full statehood, paving the way for rapid progress," Abdullah said.

A National Conference spokesman said the delegations informed Abdullah about the significant improvements on the ground since the formation of the elected government in October last year.

They highlighted how the administration has become more responsive and attentive to public concerns, with people now easily reaching out to the secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar, the spokesman said.

He added that they also raised long-standing issues that have worsened over the years due to the lack of a democratic government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

