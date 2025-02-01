Latest LIVE: Trump admin likely to fire FBI agents involved in Jan 6 Capitol attack investigation
Assam to denotify 3 Proposed Reserve Forests to give land rights to 20K people
The Assam government has decided to denotify three Proposed Reserve Forests (PRF) in Tinsukia district for enabling over 20,000 residents to get land rights, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. In a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Sarma, on Friday the state government approved transforming the PRF into revenue villages so that people living in the area can get land rights.
Illicit poppy cultivation on 45 acre of land was destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district
Illicit poppy cultivation on 45 acre of land was destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, CM N Biren Singh said. The operation was carried out in Lhungjang village hill range in Saikul police station area by the district police and CRPF in the presence of an executive magistrate, he said. FIRs have been lodged for further action in connection with this, he added. Singh commended the forces for their contributions to the anti-drug campaign.
OMCs cut retail price of commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 7; to cost Rs 1,797
118-Member delegation from 77 countries to visit Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today
A 118-member delegation, including Heads of Mission, their spouses and diplomats from 77 countries, to visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today. Earlier, while addressing a press briefing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that foreign diplomats will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela.
Delhi air quality 'very poor' amid dense fog, rain likely to improve AQI
Truck carrying gas cylinders catches fire, triggers blasts in Ghaziabad
Plane with at least 6 crashes in Philadelphia, sets multiple homes ablaze
Trump admin likely to fire FBI agents involved in Jan 6 Capitol attack investigation
First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 8:07 AM IST