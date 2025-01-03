Business Standard

Open to suggestions to ease start-ups' return to India: Piyush Goyal

Several start-ups had initially registered abroad for easy access to finance from international funds, enhanced valuations and relaxed regulations in many sectors

Piyush Goyal on Friday said the ministry is open to ideas for making it easier for start-ups that want to change their domicile back to India. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the ministry is open to ideas for making it easier for start-ups that want to change their domicile back to India from abroad.

The ministry, he said, will discuss with the National Start-up Advisory Council and take feedback "if any steps are required to make their journey back easier. We are open to ideas".

The council was set up first in 2020 and it advises the government on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

 

"It is a welcome sign and also very very satisfying that more and more start-ups come back home and register in India, list in India, and grow in India. India will be a preferred destination in the future," he told reporters here.

Several start-ups had initially registered abroad for easy access to finance from international funds, enhanced valuations and relaxed regulations in many sectors.

Many are exploring India listings after moving back.

Further, he said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has inked 50 MoUs with corporate houses, sharing their problem statement.

The statements are shared with start-ups to look at opportunities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Commerce ministry startups in India

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

