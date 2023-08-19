Strict law needed at universities, says Sourav Ganguly on JU violence case

A week after the death of an undergraduate student in West Bengal's Jadavpur University, Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Friday called the incident "ridiculous" and urged for strict laws to be implemented in the universities.

"These are institutions where children come to study that should be the main focus. This is ridiculous and a shame. The law has to be very strict," Sourav Ganguly said.

The deceased identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death.

However, on Friday, three more persons were arrested in connection with the case.

The total number of arrests in the case stands at 12 at present.

Jadavpur University (JU) authorities has rolled out various measures, including making identity cards mandatory for visitors to enter the campus at night and installing CCTVs at strategic points.

According to the circular issued on Thursday, identity cards issued by the university will be mandatory for entering the campus from 8 pm to 7 am.

As per the authorities, this would help curb the entry of outsiders to the campus.

"All individuals who want to enter the University campus between 8.00 PM to 7:00 AM will have to carry valid Identity Card(s) issued by

Jadavpur University. It will have to be produced on demand," it said, adding that if a person does not have an ID card issued by the university, he or she will have to produce some other valid proof of identity and enter the details of the person, where he or she is going to meet in a register kept at the gate of the university.

It also said that vehicles, including two-wheelers entering the campus, will have to now bear stickers issued by the university.

"Two-wheelers or four-wheelers must have a JU sticker issued by the University. The Vehicles without JU stickers must provide their registration number at the gate of the University before entering. The security persons should keep the noting of all such vehicles. A valid ID card of the vehicle's driver or the passengers will have to be produced on demand," the circular added.