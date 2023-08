Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar return to Manipur: CM

More than 200 Meiteis who crossed over to neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in Manipur have safely returned to the state after more than three months, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday and lauded the role of the Army in bringing them back.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3.

"Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur are now safely back on Indian soil, the chief minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The chief minister hailed the efforts of the Army in facilitating their safe return to their hometown.

"A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC (General Officer Commanding) Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita, GOC 3 Corps, Lt Gen HS Sahi and CO (Commanding Officer) of 5 AR, Col Rahul Jain for their unwavering service," he said.

Also Read As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts Official death toll from cyclone Mocha at least 145, says Myanmar Yellow warning for heavy rains in 10 Himachal districts on Aug 21, 22 Haryana govt to launch special campaign to combat child malnutrition India, China set for bilateral talks on sidelines of Brics summit next week Kota hostels to have device on ceiling fans to stop student suicides Gehlot announces aid of Rs 15 cr for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh