Yellow warning for heavy rains in 10 Himachal districts on Aug 21, 22

The local meteorological station on Friday issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22 even as the monsoon activity remained subdued in the state.

Light to moderate precipitation is likely to continue at a few places in lower and mid hills during the next 48 hours. The rainfall activity is likely to increase in distribution and intensity from August 21 with precipitation in many parts of the state till August 24, the MeT office said in a release.

There is a possibility of spells of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the non-tribal districts from August 21 to 23 while thunderstorm/lightning may occur at few places resulting in disruption of traffic and other essential services.

"Flash Floods along watershed and other channels in district of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, and tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti besides localised flooding of roads, landslides in vulnerable areas, occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall and fog and disruptions of essential services like water, electricity and communications is also possible," the release issued here said.

Meanwhile, scattered rains occurred at a few places and Nagrota Surian was wettest in the state with 50 mm rains, followed by Kasauli (40 mm), Kahu (20 mm), Solan (11 mm), Guler, Ghamroor, Palampur, Sujanpur, Bilaspur Sadar and Renuka (10 mm each).

The day temperatures rose by a few notches and Una was hottest during the day with a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius above the normal, followed by Bilaspur (35.2 degrees C), Dhaulakuan (34.1 degrees C) and Chamba (33.9 degrees C).

Also Read Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states From red to orange: What do IMD's colour-coded weather alerts mean? Haryana govt to launch special campaign to combat child malnutrition India, China set for bilateral talks on sidelines of Brics summit next week Kota hostels to have device on ceiling fans to stop student suicides Gehlot announces aid of Rs 15 cr for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh Drone tech in agriculture set to boost rural economy in Uttar Pradesh