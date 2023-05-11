close

Rana Group signs Sourav Ganguly as its new brand ambassador, details here

According to the data, the conglomerate likewise launched an electric three-wheeler for the L5 section alongside an appointment

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Rana Group signs Sourav Ganguly as its new brand ambassador

Rana Group signs Sourav Ganguly as its new brand ambassador

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Sourav Ganguly, the former president of the BCCI and captain of the Indian Cricket Team, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Rana Group, a conglomerate of EV and agritech manufacturing companies.
At the event, in addition to introducing Ganguly as their brand ambassador, four distinct mobile applications for smart farming, education, smart charging, and the OHEO application were also introduced. The OHEO application is an EV solutions platform that will deal with after-sales, financing, passenger service aggregation, and other issues.



Rana Group: Overview

Rana Group was founded in 2008 by techno-commercial professionals as a construction company that dealt with infrastructure, trading, and a wide range of other services and products. It has a long and distinguished history. Rana Group have major areas of strong network globally which has made the group a worldwide partner for the vast majority of huge associations.
On the one hand, agricultural equipment, transport vehicles, defence, and other allied products benefit from Rana Group's engineering and construction solutions for the power sector, municipal utilities, water and sewerage, oil and gas industry, and other civil infrastructure services. For their Indian businesses, group companies are exclusive partners of numerous global and foreign OEMs.



Rana Group: Additional information

Erisha Agirtech Pvt Ltd and Erisha E Mobility Pvt Ltd of the Rana Group will be represented by Sourav Ganguly. As part of the partnership, the company will develop electric vehicles for the agritech sector and concentrate primarily on its agricultural technologies and IOT-based farming solutions.
According to the information, the conglomerate's Erisha E Mobility portfolio includes an electric three-wheeler for the L5 market as well as upcoming electric four-wheelers for the cargo, e-bus, and hydrogen truck markets. The group additionally soft-launched an electric scooter called Supido at the occasion and exhibited its upcoming OHEO mobile application among three others.

The conglomerate has also signed two MoUs with the UP government to invest R$ 400 crore in the establishment of 100 EV charging stations.
Topics : Saurav Ganguly brand ambassadors Electric mobility

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

