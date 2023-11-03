close
Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolts Nepal, tremors felt in north India

This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal

Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 11:53 PM IST
A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Nepal on Friday night with tremors reverberating through parts of north India, including Delhi NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said.
People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes.
This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

