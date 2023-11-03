close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

India looks to host Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida in January Quad summit

All the deliberations among the Quad countries are now focused on the plan to have the summit around January 27, they said

Quad summit 2021

The last Quad summit had taken place in Hiroshima on May 20 on the sidelines of the G7 summit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The next Quad summit may take place in India around January 27 with New Delhi looking at hosting US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the in-person deliberations, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
India has already invited Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 and the Quad summit could take place the next day if everything goes according to plan, they said.
It is learnt that it could be inconvenient for India and the US if the summit is held after March and New Delhi has conveyed to three other member nations that it would like to host the Quad leaders in the later part of January.
Japan and Australia have sent preliminary communication to New Delhi that they are fine with the proposed date for the summit, the people cited above said, adding that Washington has also sent positive signals.
All the deliberations among the Quad countries are now focused on the plan to have the summit around January 27, they said.
In September, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations.
If Biden accepts the invitation, he will be the second US president to be the chief guest at the event after Barack Obama, who graced the occasion in 2015.
India's invitation to Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations and hosting of the Quad summit may figure during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks with his Indian interlocutors in New Delhi next week.
Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are visiting India for the annual India-US '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue.
The last Quad summit had taken place in Hiroshima on May 20 on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
The Quad summit was originally scheduled to take place in Sydney on May 24. However it was decided to hold it in Hiroshima after Biden postponed his trip to Australia.

Also Read

India may invite Quad leaders as Republic Day guests next year: Report

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Australia cancels Quad leaders summit after Joe Biden postpones trip

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Ambition to grow AI, startup innovations as important as AI safety: MoS IT

Air pollution: Rs 24.30-lakh fine imposed on 39 GRAP violations in Noida

The wild world of weddings: How couples strive to make celebrations unique

Aviation ministry, DGCA to look into ex-pilot's complaint against Air India

FM meets President and PM of Sri Lanka, discusses issues of mutual interest

In their next summit, the Quad leaders are expected to bolster overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing growing Chinese military assertiveness.
In the Hiroshima summit, the Quad leaders unveiled a 'Vision Statement' titled 'Enduring Partners for Indo-Pacific' expressing their resolve to act as a "force for good" to find common solutions for region-wide benefit.
They also came out with a series of initiatives including in areas of clean energy supply chains, undersea cables and investments in strategic technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Quad Joe Biden Japan

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon