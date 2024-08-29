Student suicides in India soar 4% annually, exceeding national average

The report reveals that Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh have the highest rates of student suicides, representing one-third of the total incidents nationwide

Student suicides in India are rising at a concerning rate that exceeds both the population growth rate and overall suicide trends, according to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The 'Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India' report, which was unveiled on Wednesday during the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024, draws on data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The report highlights that while the overall suicide rate has increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicide cases have surged by 4 per cent. This increase is notable despite the possibility of ‘underreporting’ in student suicide statistics.



“Over the past two decades, student suicides have grown at an alarming annual rate of 4 per cent, double the national average. In 2022, male students constituted 53 per cent of the total student suicides. Between 2021 and 2022, male student suicides decreased by 6 per cent while female student suicides increased by 7 per cent,” noted the report compiled by IC3 Institute, as quoted by news agency PTI.



The report added, “The incidence of student suicides continues to surpass both population growth rates and overall suicide trends. Over the last decade, while the population of 0-24-year-olds reduced from 582 million to 581 million, the number of student suicides increased from 6,654 to 13,044.”

The report reveals that Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh have the highest rates of student suicides, representing one-third of the total incidents nationwide. Southern states and Union Territories make up 29 per cent of these cases, with Rajasthan, known for its highly competitive academic environment, ranking 10th. This highlights the significant pressure in coaching centres like those in Kota.



The 2017 Mental Healthcare Act’s decriminalisation of suicide attempts for those with mental illness has not entirely erased the lingering effects of criminalisation on reporting practices. Furthermore, substantial data inconsistencies arise from the inadequate data collection systems, especially in rural areas where reporting is less reliable compared to urban settings.



Ganesh Kohli, founder of the IC3 Movement, emphasised that the report highlights the pressing need to tackle mental health issues in educational settings.

“Our educational focus must shift to fostering the competencies of our learners such that it supports their overall well-being, versus pushing them to compete amongst each other. It is imperative that we build a systematic, comprehensive, and robust career and college counselling system within each institution, while seamlessly integrating the same within the learning curriculum,” he said.



The report also highlighted a significant rise in student suicides, showing a 50 per cent increase in male suicides and a 61 per cent increase in female suicides over the last ten years.

(With PTI inputs)