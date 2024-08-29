Business Standard
Passport Seva Portal down for 5 days: Check hours, appointment updates

Passport Seva Portal down: Beginning 8:00 pm today, all functions of the Passport Seva Portal will be suspended until 6:00 am on September 2

passport

In view of the maintenance period, all appointments for August 30 stand cancelled. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

The Passport Seva Portal will remain unavailable From Thursday (August 29) to September 2 for maintenance-related activities, officials of the department have informed.

Beginning 8.00 pm today, all functions of the Passport Seva Portal will be suspended until 6.00 am on September 2, an official notice on the website said.

During this time, the system will be inaccessible for the Ministry of External Affairs, Regional Passport Offices (RPOs), Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Indian Security Press (ISP), Department of Posts (DoP), and local police departments.

In view of the maintenance period, all appointments for August 30 stand cancelled. The notice informed that any appointments for August 30 will be suitably rescheduled and the applicants will be informed accordingly via SMS.

Users are advised to plan their passport-related activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Following the advisory, regional passport offices have notified the public about the upcoming outage. The physical offices of Passport Seva Kendras will also remain closed on Friday, regional offices said in an announcement.

RPOs of Jaipur, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Lucknow, Vijayawada, and Chennai among others took to social media platforms and official websites to inform the applicants that the ‘seva kendras’ under their jurisdiction as well as the and walk-in-enquiry counters at the main offices will be closed on Friday.

RPO Vijayawada said that the appointments given for August 30 will be rescheduled to next week between September 2 and 6, 2024. “...revised appointment receipts can be downloaded from our portal www[dot]passportindia[dot]gov[dot]in.

Regional passport offices have issued helpline numbers for additional information, available in the official press release.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

