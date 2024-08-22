Business Standard
Female doctors' suicide risk 76% higher than general population: Study

The study by the University of Vienna also highlighted the ongoing mental health crisis in the medical profession, worsened by the recent Covid-19 pandemic

Doctors suicide

(Photo: Representative/ Freepik)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

A comprehensive analysis across 20 countries has revealed that female doctors face a significantly higher risk of suicide compared to the general population. The findings, published in the BMJ journal, highlight the urgent need for targeted suicide prevention efforts within the medical community.

Researchers from the University of Vienna led the study, analysing observational data spanning from 1960 to 2024. The study included 39 studies and revealed that, while overall suicide rates among doctors have declined over time, the risk for female doctors remains alarmingly high — 76 per cent higher than that of the general population.
This contrast in suicide risk between male and female physicians is a critical finding. Although male doctors did not exhibit an increased risk compared to the general public, they were found to be at a higher risk compared to other professionals of similar socioeconomic status.

The study also highlights the ongoing mental health crisis within the medical profession, particularly exacerbated by the challenges posed by the recent Covid-19 pandemic. The researchers noted that the pandemic has intensified risk factors such as depression and substance abuse, contributing to the heightened suicide risk among doctors.

In a linked editorial, experts from the charity Doctors in Distress called for immediate action to address the persistently high suicide rates among female doctors. They emphasised the need for research into potential contributors, including discrimination and sexual harassment, and urged the development of gender-specific interventions to safeguard female doctors’ mental health.

Katie Hardcastle, a senior research manager at Samaritans, expressed concern over the global evidence, stating, “It’s vital that all health workers who might be struggling are encouraged and supported to seek help when needed,” Hardcastle was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) acknowledged the significance of staff wellbeing in its workforce plan. A spokesperson reiterated the availability of mental health support services, including 24x7 confidential help, coaching, and flexible working options. However, the NHS also recognised that more needs to be done to ensure all staff feels comfortable seeking help and receive the appropriate support.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

