India's largest Chandipura outbreak in 20 years with 82 deaths, says WHO

India's largest Chandipura outbreak in 20 years with 82 deaths, says WHO

The Ministry of Health recorded 245 AES cases with 82 deaths (33 per cent fatality) in 43 districts from June this year to August 15

Representative Image

Photo: Freepik

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the ongoing Chandipura virus outbreak in India as the largest in the past two decades.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recorded 245 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome from early June to August 15, with 82 fatalities, resulting in a 33 per cent case fatality rate. Cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been reported in 43 districts throughout the country. Out of these, 64 have been confirmed as infections caused by the Chandipura virus (CHPV).
The WHO said, “CHPV is endemic in India, with previous outbreaks occurring regularly. However, the current outbreak is the largest in the past 20 years.”

What is CHPV?


CHPV, a member of the Rhabdoviridae family, is responsible for sporadic cases and outbreaks of AES in the western, central, and southern regions of India, particularly during the monsoon season.

Cases of CHPV continue to occur sporadically across various districts, similar to past outbreaks. There is a notable pattern of increased CHPV outbreaks around every four to five years in Gujarat.

The virus is transmitted by vectors such as sandflies, mosquitoes, and ticks. The case fatality rate (CFR) for CHPV infection is high, ranging from 56 to 75 per cent, and there is currently no specific treatment or vaccine available.

Among the reported cases, 64 have been confirmed as infections of the Chandipura virus (CHPV).

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

