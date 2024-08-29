India's largest Chandipura outbreak in 20 years with 82 deaths, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the ongoing Chandipura virus outbreak in India as the largest in the past two decades.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recorded 245 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome from early June to August 15, with 82 fatalities, resulting in a 33 per cent case fatality rate. Cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been reported in 43 districts throughout the country. Out of these, 64 have been confirmed as infections caused by the Chandipura virus (CHPV).

The WHO said, “CHPV is endemic in India, with previous outbreaks occurring regularly. However, the current outbreak is the largest in the past 20 years.”

What is CHPV?



CHPV, a member of the Rhabdoviridae family, is responsible for sporadic cases and outbreaks of AES in the western, central, and southern regions of India, particularly during the monsoon season.

Cases of CHPV continue to occur sporadically across various districts, similar to past outbreaks. There is a notable pattern of increased CHPV outbreaks around every four to five years in Gujarat.



The virus is transmitted by vectors such as sandflies, mosquitoes, and ticks. The case fatality rate (CFR) for CHPV infection is high, ranging from 56 to 75 per cent, and there is currently no specific treatment or vaccine available.



The WHO stated that survival rates improve with prompt access to medical care and

comprehensive supportive treatment. It also emphasised the need to strengthen surveillance in high-risk regions, particularly among vulnerable groups, such as children under the age of 15 who exhibit a sudden onset of fever and symptoms affecting the central nervous system.

Ensuring the availability of laboratory diagnostic capabilities is crucial, including the timely collection, transportation, and testing of blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples for serological and virological analysis at a designated referral laboratory, according to the WHO.



Since July 19, there has been a daily decline in the number of new AES cases. So far, no cases of human-to-human transmission have been documented.



In 2003, Andhra Pradesh experienced a significant outbreak of AES, with 329 suspected cases and 183 fatalities. Research indicates this outbreak was linked to the CHPV virus.

