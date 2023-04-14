close

Sukhbir Badal writes to PM, seeks repeal of repressive laws like NSA, UAPA

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his immediate intervention for the repeal of anti-democratic and repressive laws

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Amritsar: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal during the inaugural meeting of the 11-member committee, set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking release of Sikh prisoners, in Amritsar, Thursday, May 19, 2022

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his immediate intervention for the repeal of "anti-democratic and repressive" laws such as the National Security Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Badal alleged the AAP government in Punjab has turned these "black laws into weapons of mass witch hunt" against members of the Khalsa panth, especially innocent Sikh youths.

He claimed in a party statement on Friday that the Punjab government was picking up Sikh youths on suspicion and booking them under laws like the NSA and sending them to far-off places such as Assam.

"They have brought back the bitter memories of Kala Pani for the Punjabis under the British," he claimed.

"Even innocent members of Sikh families, including the elderly, the women and children are being subjected to repression," the Shiromani Akali Dal chief said.

He sought Prime Minister Modi's immediate intervention for the repeal of "anti-democratic and repressive" laws like the NSA and the UAPA because of their adverse impact on India's image as the world's largest democracy.

On Monday, the lawyers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee met eight people detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the NSA after they were nabbed during a crackdown by Punjab Police on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, recently asked the state government to revoke the detention of some persons under the NSA and demanded that those who have been sent to Dibrugarh jail should be brought back to Punjab so that law can take its course.

Badal said in the past even respected Akali Dal leaders like Master Tara Singh, Harchand Singh Longowal, Parkash Singh Badal and Gurcharan Singh Tohra were targeted under these laws.

"Today, however, the same black laws have returned under a different garb. The abuse is so rampant that even fundamental rights and legitimate democratic freedom guaranteed under the Constitution have come under a serious threat," Badal claimed in his letter.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Sukhbir Singh Badal | NSA

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

