close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

More Indians are flying post-pandemic, only few prefer to travel by train

According to the data compiled till February shows that for 11 months of FY23, passenger booking was down by more than 1.815 billion as against the same period of FY20

BS Web Team New Delhi
Air passenger, traffic, flights, airlines, aviation, flying

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Covid-19 pandemic triggered long nationwide lockdowns, which resulted in the disruption of the transport sector. Passenger traffic especially took a hit during this time as many countries prohibited the entry of foreign tourists in the wake of the pandemic.

Ever since governments across the world started relaxing Covid norms and allowing entry of foreign tourists to revive economies, Indians have also gotten back to their travel routines. 

According to an Economic Times report, even though the number of air passengers flying has reached closer to the pre-pandemic levels, railway travel in India still lags behind the pre-Covid numbers.
According to the report, data compiled till February shows that for 11 months in FY, passenger booking was down by more than 1.815 billion as against the first 11 months of 2019-2020.

Data arranged from the railway's monthly evaluation report for the past five years shows that the railways transported over 7.674 billion passengers in 2019-20 and 7.725 billion in 2018-19. However, only 985 million passengers booked in 2020-21, owing to the nationwide lockdown. The number rose to over 3.063 billion in 2021-22 and 5,858 million in 2022-23, but is still about 24 per cent less than in 2019-20. 
The data includes both suburban and non-urban traffic, suggests the report.

Also Read

Air traffic volume may recover to pre-pandemic level in FY23: CRISIL

Domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled in January, shows data

Delhi Metro plans phase-5 as passenger traffic surges to pre-Covid levels

Railways looks to get up to Rs 2 trillion from freight operations in FY24

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

Iran may consider extension of natural gas pipeline from Oman to India

Drone mapping of 100,000 villages to solve land disputes, says PM Modi

Delhi transport dept to study feasibility of converting govt trucks into EV

Students' Grievance Regulations prevents caste-based discrimination: UGC

Majority of men in India love gaming apps; women prefer food: Report


Domestic airlines are said to have flown around 136 million passengers in a year up to March 2023, which is a 60 per cent jump on the 85.2 million flyers logged in FY2022, ET said citing credit rating agency ICRA's data. 
The domestic passenger traffic with this is now only four per cent short of the pre-pandemic mark of 141.5 million in FY2020. The domestic aviation industry has been witnessing recovery. The passenger traffic for March 2023 was expected to touch 13 million, which is eight per cent higher than the domestic passenger traffic of 12.1 million reported in the corresponding period last year.

The recovery in railways' passenger numbers is slower possibly due to inflation demotivating commoners from spending a lot on travel. These passenger numbers indicate that India is on a fast pace recovery from the disruptions caused by the pandemic, but those at the lower levels, who often travel by train are still not traveling as much as they did before.
The railways' revenue earning was up by 73 per cent in the passenger segment during the April-January 2023 period, as against the same period last year, suggests the report. 

The railways have been spending big on creating and improving infrastructure, which also includes launching a large number of new trains and redeveloping tracks. It is certainly on the track to recovery. A total of 1.512 billion tonnes of freight was loaded during 2022-2023.

Topics : Coronavirus | Air passenger traffic | Domestic Air Traffic | Domestic air passenger traffic | Indian Railways | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon