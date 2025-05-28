Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Suspected Maoists loot truck carrying mining explosives in western Odisha

Suspected Maoists loot truck carrying mining explosives in western Odisha

The truck, which had been carrying about 200 packets of gelatin sticks, was found abandoned without its cargo in a jungle area near the Jharkhand border

Representative image. (Photo: PTI)

Himanshu Thakur Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Suspected Maoists on Tuesday looted a truckload of explosives meant for stone mining in western Odisha, triggering an intensive police search by the state police in Sundergarh district's border area with Jharkhand.
 
The truck was transporting about 200 packets of gelatin sticks to a mine for stone blasting. Though the police search team found the hijacked truck in a jungle area close to Saranda forest bordering Jharkhand, the explosives had already been taken, a police officer told news agency PTI.
 
Initial reports suggested that a group of around 30-40 people were involved in the incident.
 
"There has been no trace of the stolen explosives. But the police have indication regarding the involvement of Maoists in the incident," another officer said.
 
 
Debnath Toppo, the truck driver, said the masked robbers ambushed him at gunpoint and drove the truck, which was on its way from Banko to Badgaon, towards the forest.

"They drove away the truck towards the forest and dropped me on the way," he was quoted as saying.
 
The area, known for its frequent Maoist activities, is located near the Saranda forest range, which stretches into West Singhbhum district in neighbouring Jharkhand.
 
The Sundergarh district police have registered a case with K Balang police station suspecting Maoist involvement in the incident. DGP Y B Khurania, IG (Operations) Deepak Kumar, DIG Brijesh Rai, DIG Himansu Lal, and other senior officials reached K Balang police station area to review the situation.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Maoists Explosives

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

