CPI (Maoist) commander killed in encounter with forces in Jharkhand

CPI (Maoist) commander killed in encounter with forces in Jharkhand

Several weapons, including a self-loading rifle, were recovered during the search operation after the gunfight, police said

Another red rebel, who is carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, is said to have been injured in the encounter | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mediningar (Jharkhand)
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

A commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Another red rebel, who is carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, is said to have been injured in the encounter, he said.

Several weapons, including a self-loading rifle, were recovered during the search operation after the gunfight, police said.

The encounter between security forces and Maoists broke out near Sitachuan area between Mohammadganj and Hydernagar police station limits late on Monday, police said.

"The body of a CPI (Maoist) has been recovered, following an intense gunfight between the security forces and red rebels in Palamu. The identification process is on," Palamu DIG YS Ramesh told PTI.

 

However, another police official said it was the body of Tulsi Bhuniyan, a top Maoist commander.

Another Maoist Nitesh Yadav, who is carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, received a bullet injury, the official said.

However, Ramesh said it is yet to be verified.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 27 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

