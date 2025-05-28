Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Civil defence mock drills to be held in 4 border states tomorrow: Details

Civil defence mock drills to be held in 4 border states tomorrow: Details

The drills in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, J&K, and Haryana will test readiness for emergencies like wars, missile attacks, and aerial strikes

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A civil defence mock drill will reportedly be carried out on Thursday, May 29, in states bordering Pakistan — Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.
 
According to media reports, the Haryana government will also conduct a large-scale civil defence drill titled 'Operation Shield' on the same day, starting at 5 pm across all 22 districts, to strengthen the state’s emergency preparedness and response systems.
 
The development comes days after similar mock drills were held across the nation to assess readiness during emergencies like war, missile attacks, or aerial strikes. These drills were conducted just hours before India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. 
 
 

What is a civil defence mock drill?

 
Civil defence drills are designed to test the strengths and gaps in emergency preparedness, simulating scenarios like coordinated terror attacks, missile strikes, chemical emergencies, and evacuations. Participants typically include state disaster response teams, local police, fire services, medical personnel, and civil defence volunteers.

During these drills, the public may experience temporary power cuts, blackouts, loud sirens, and restricted access to some areas. Authorities may also conduct evacuation drills and make public announcements, while traffic diversions may occur in affected regions.

What should you do during mock drills?

 
  • Follow only official updates from authorities
  • Stay calm and avoid panic, even if sirens go off or blackouts are implemented
  • Comply with directions from police, civil defence officials, or authorised volunteers
  • Avoid areas sealed off for the drills
  • Keep an emergency kit ready with drinking water, a flashlight, and first-aid supplies

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

