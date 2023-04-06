Suspended YSRCP MLA placed under house arrest in Nellore to foil protest

Suspended YSRCP legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was placed under house arrest in Nellore on Thursday to foil his protest demanding construction of a bridge in his constituency.

As a mark of protest over the police action, the MLA from Nellore Rural constituency sat on dharna along with supporters in front of his residence.

Demanding construction of bridge over Pottepalam stream, the MLA had announced an eight-hour 'Jal Deeksha'. However, the police stopped him from leaving, saying there is no permission for the protest.

A large number of police personnel were deployed around the MLA's house to stop him. The MLA's supporters also reached there to show solidarity with him.

Sridhar Reddy said he would continue the sit-in till the police allowed 'Jal Deeksha'. He told reporters that he had been requesting the police for the last 10 days to grant permission for the peaceful protest. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is not even allowing him to register his protest over civic issues in his constituency.

Sridhar Reddy was one of the four rebel MLAs suspended by YSRCP last month for casting their votes for opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in Legislative Council election from MLA quota.

Also Read Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu rejects wife Pramila's allegations of abandoning her Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM Andhra Pradesh govt to start functioning from Vizag from April 2023 Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy disburses Rs 6,419 cr under YSR Asara scheme YSR Congress Twitter handle hacked, party's Andhra chief confirmed Working with inspiration of Hanuman, no one can defeat BJP in 2024: PM Modi Odisha CM visits Nippon plant in Japan, discuses green tech for projects North India major groundwater depletion hotspot with 95% of country's loss Union Law Minister Rijiju slams Opposition over Parliament disruption AAP names former Congress leader Rinku as candidate for Jalandhar LS bypoll

Hours before his suspension on March 24, Sridhar Reddy joined the TDP.

Sridhar Reddy had raised the banner of revolt against YSRCP in February and created a sensation with the allegation that his phones were being tapped with orders from the top.

He alleged that the phone tapping started after he raised people's issues and spoke about roads, drinking water and other civic problems in his constituency. He stated that phone tapping was not possible without orders from the chief minister.

The MLA is known for novel protest over the civic problems in his constituency. Last year, he had entered a sewage drain to protest the delay by civic and railway authorities in constructing a bridge.

He had shocked everyone by sitting on the bank of the drain with his feet into the sewage water.

--IANS

ms/svn/