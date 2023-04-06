close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Suspended YSRCP MLA placed under house arrest in Nellore to foil protest

Suspended YSRCP legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was placed under house arrest in Nellore on Thursday to foil his protest demanding construction of a bridge in his constituency

IANS Amaravati
Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Suspended YSRCP legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was placed under house arrest in Nellore on Thursday to foil his protest demanding construction of a bridge in his constituency.

As a mark of protest over the police action, the MLA from Nellore Rural constituency sat on dharna along with supporters in front of his residence.

Demanding construction of bridge over Pottepalam stream, the MLA had announced an eight-hour 'Jal Deeksha'. However, the police stopped him from leaving, saying there is no permission for the protest.

A large number of police personnel were deployed around the MLA's house to stop him. The MLA's supporters also reached there to show solidarity with him.

Sridhar Reddy said he would continue the sit-in till the police allowed 'Jal Deeksha'. He told reporters that he had been requesting the police for the last 10 days to grant permission for the peaceful protest. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is not even allowing him to register his protest over civic issues in his constituency.

Sridhar Reddy was one of the four rebel MLAs suspended by YSRCP last month for casting their votes for opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in Legislative Council election from MLA quota.

Also Read

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu rejects wife Pramila's allegations of abandoning her

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh govt to start functioning from Vizag from April 2023

Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy disburses Rs 6,419 cr under YSR Asara scheme

YSR Congress Twitter handle hacked, party's Andhra chief confirmed

Working with inspiration of Hanuman, no one can defeat BJP in 2024: PM Modi

Odisha CM visits Nippon plant in Japan, discuses green tech for projects

North India major groundwater depletion hotspot with 95% of country's loss

Union Law Minister Rijiju slams Opposition over Parliament disruption

AAP names former Congress leader Rinku as candidate for Jalandhar LS bypoll

Hours before his suspension on March 24, Sridhar Reddy joined the TDP.

Sridhar Reddy had raised the banner of revolt against YSRCP in February and created a sensation with the allegation that his phones were being tapped with orders from the top.

He alleged that the phone tapping started after he raised people's issues and spoke about roads, drinking water and other civic problems in his constituency. He stated that phone tapping was not possible without orders from the chief minister.

The MLA is known for novel protest over the civic problems in his constituency. Last year, he had entered a sewage drain to protest the delay by civic and railway authorities in constructing a bridge.

He had shocked everyone by sitting on the bank of the drain with his feet into the sewage water.

--IANS

ms/svn/

Topics : YSRCP | Politics | indian politics

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon