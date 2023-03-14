Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu rejects wife Pramila's allegations of abandoning her

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) major Zoho Corporation's founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday took to Twitter to respond to his wife's allegations of him abandoning her and their autistic son, saying that it is "complete fiction".

"It is complete fiction to say I financially abandoned Pramila and my son. They enjoy a far richer life than I do and I have supported them fully. My US salary for the last 3 years has been with her, and I gave our house to her. Her foundation also is supported by Zoho," he tweeted.

Vembu further said that he and his wife Pramila Srinivasan were in this fight against for over 15 years. Their son has been suffering from .

"She is a super mom and her passionate cause is curing our son of . I worked hard along with her. To ensure his safety I also took some of his treatments so I could know what they did to him," he said.

He said that their marriage broke down under that stress as their son was not recovering even after endless treatments. Moreover, in his Twitter thread, he mentioned that his wife is making unfounded allegations in court about his ownership interest in .

This follows a report published by Forbes which said that Vembu contacted his wife in November 2020 to ask for a divorce and filed papers in August 2021. Later, in the divorce case in California, where they resided together for years, his wife claimed that Vembu deliberately got rid of a big chunk of his Zoho stake in a complex transaction that moved Zoho's intellectual property to India and eventually placed the majority of the shares with his sister and her husband, without ever telling her.

Vembu, in his tweet, said that he never transferred his shares in the company to anyone.

"I never ever transferred my shares in the company to anyone else. I lived in the US for the first 24 years of our 27 year history and much of what constitutes the company was built in India. That is reflected in the ownership," he tweeted.



(With agency inputs)