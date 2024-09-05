Tamil Nadu inks pact with US-based Trilliant for Rs 2000 cr investment

Business Standard
The pact was signed in the US city of Chicago. The CM is on an official trip to the US to garner investments to the state and has already clinched a number of deals

MK Stalin, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5, 2024 Chicago: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin witnesses signing of an MoU. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the state government has signed a MoU with US-based Trilliant for establishing its manufacturing unit and a global support centre in the state at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.
The pact was signed in the US city of Chicago. The CM is on an official trip to the US to garner investments to the state and has already clinched a number of deals.
"Exciting developments in Chicago! Secured a Rs 2000 crore MoU with Trilliant to establish a manufacturing unit as well as their Development & Global Support Centre in Tamil Nadu. Thanks to Trilliant for this valuable partnership," he said in a post on 'X.'

According to an official release, Trilliant is a leading solutions provider relating to Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid, Smart Cities and Industrial Internet of Things.
 
The CM met senior officials of the North Carolina-based company, the release added.
Similarly, Stalin held talks with officials of shoe-maker Nike.
"Had productive talks with Nike on expanding its footwear production and the potential for a product creation/design centre in Chennai," he said.
"Also engaged with Optum (a healthcare company), which already employs 5,000 people in Tamil Nadu and plans to build the talent pipeline for the healthcare sector. Requested them to consider expanding their operations in Trichy and Madurai. Momentum is strong," he added.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

