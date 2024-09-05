IMD Weather today: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana and AP

An orange alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, indicating that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience additional severe rainfall over the next five days. The department has issued an orange alert for the two states as they anticipate significant rainfall on September 5 too. On September 4, rainfall upset traffic and rail infrastructure across northern India and waterlogging issues were witnessed in the national capital, Delhi. The weather office gave a "yellow" alert for Delhi, estimating severe weather and the chance of severe rainfall. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD Weather 2024: West and central India According to the forecast provided by the meteorological department, "Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over West & Central India over the next 6 days."

Up until September 6, the IMD warned of heavy downpours in the Saurashtra and Kutch region. Severe rainfall is expected until September 8, and then on September 10, and in Goa until September 8.

IMD Weather 2024: South peninsular India

"Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana on 5th September," the IMD's press release said. Additionally, “isolated heavy rainfall” is likely until September 8 in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and Kerala and Mahe.

IMD Weather 2024: East and northeast India

Isolated severe rain is probable in Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura until September 11, the IMD said. It also mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim could see severe rains until September 6, Bihar until September 6, and Odisha until September 8.

IMD Weather 2024: North and Northwest India

Up until September 8, severe downpours were expected in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department.