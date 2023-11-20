Tamil Nadu to start production of Crocs footwear brand from November 28

As a sign of Tamil Nadu developing global footwear clusters competing with the likes of Dongguan in China and Campos Bom in Brazil, JR One Kothari Footwear will soon begin production of Crocs brand of footwear by the end of November 28, one year after its initial contact with the government.

Already, premium global brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, and Tommy Hilfiger are produced in Tamil Nadu or source raw materials from the state. The state also contributes to over 32 per cent of India's production and the state's leather and non-leather footwear exports hold a 48 per cent national share, equivalent to over $2 billion.

According to the state government, with a policy rolled out last year that is pushing up its growth, the footwear sector in Tamil Nadu is a mainstay in the state’s industrial growth story. Since the unveiling of the Tamil Nadu Footwear and Leather Products Policy, 2022, deals for investment projects worth Rs 2,250 crore have been signed by the state.

“JR One Footwear commencing production in just one year since the signing of the MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu speaks volumes about the pace and passion with which this government, under the leadership of MK Stalin, facilitates the needs of our investors. Tamil Nadu has earned global praise for its proactive approach to fast-tracking the opening of industrial units,” said state industries minister TRB Rajaa.

“The progress this government is making in the non-leather footwear sector is a testament to our commitment towards increasing employment in the state through geographically uniform and shared growth. This will also play a key role in achieving our ambition of a $1 trillion economy in the state,” he added.

It was on November 28, 2022, that Stalin laid the foundation for the factory, and the inauguration of the same is slated for November 28 this month, a statement said. When it enters full capacity production, the factory will generate jobs for 4,000 people directly and indirectly in the region.

Also Read Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes What was TN governor doing for 3 yrs?: SC questions delay on bills Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu Heavy rain triggers landslides in Tamil Nadu, schools shut in 5 districts NPCI to Meesho: Indian firms in Time's 100 most influential companies 2023 Tunnel collapse: 6-inch-wide pipe pushed through rubble to send food PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress ahead of Rajasthan polls From ports to airports, PM Modi controls everything: Congress chief Kharge Uttar Pradesh government eyes 10-12% share in India's pharma sector NIA files case against designated terrorist GS Pannun, his outfit SFJ

JR One Footwear is a joint venture initiative between Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd. and Shoetown, and its factory is in the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu’s (SIPCOT) industrial park, Perambalur.

The factory, commissioned in 12 months from the date of conceptualisation, is a fine example of government-industry collaboration to execute projects in a record time. “Guidance – the Investment Promotion Agency of Tamil Nadu, played a vital role in this development. The agency offers single-window facilitation, industrial approvals assistance, business support services, and location assessment. In addition, its investor helpdesk (Biz Buddy) helps investors establish their businesses swiftly as part of Guidance’s comprehensive services,” it said.