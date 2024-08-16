Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Tata Sons chairman to co-chair task force for reshaping Andhra Pradesh

Tata Sons chairman to co-chair task force for reshaping Andhra Pradesh

The Tata Sons chairman, who called on the Chief Minister today, would be a part of the task force, which comprises intellectuals and industry leaders

N Chandrasekaran,Chandrasekaran

File photo of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said here that Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran will co-chair the Task Force for Economic Development, for achieving a Swarna (golden) Andhra Pradesh by 2047.
The Tata Sons chairman, who called on the Chief Minister today, would be a part of the task force, which comprises intellectuals and industry leaders.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The GoAP (government of Andhra Pradesh) is forming a Task Force for Economic Development of Swarna Andhra Pradesh,,,I'm delighted to announce that Chandrasekaran will co-chair this Task Force," said Naidu in a post on X.
Calling Chandrasekaran an old friend, the CM observed that the Tata Group has also agreed to team up with the state for the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness to be established in Amaravati by the Confederation of Industry (CII).
Further, Naidu said he and Chandrasekaran explored opportunities for setting up a TCS development centre in Visakhapatnam, and also enhance the state's air connectivity through Air India and Vistara, among other partnerships and sectors.
IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister TG Bharat also met the top Tata executive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata, Tata logo, Tata Group

Tata Sons raises Tata Electronics' equity capital to Rs 10,000 crore

BigBasket

BigBasket and Tata 1mg opt for debt over equity for expansion in FY25

UP okays TATA Sons' Rs 650 cr proposal for 'museum of temples' in Ayodhya

UP okays TATA Sons' Rs 650 cr proposal for 'museum of temples' in Ayodhya

N Chandrasekaran,Chandrasekaran

Tata Group firms executing over 100 GenAI projects: Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran to lead Tata Electronics amid $14 bn semiconductor push

Topics : Tata Sons Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu N Chandrasekaran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon