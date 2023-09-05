Teachers play key role in building our future, inspiring dreams: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of teachers in building the future as he greeted them on Teachers' Day on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he also paid tributes to noted educationist and former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, which is commemorated as Teachers' Day.

Modi said on X, "Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On Teachers Day, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary."



Modi also shared a video of his interaction on Monday with the winners of the National Teachers' Award. He had urged them to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.

In his interaction with the 75 award winners at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the prime minister appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country.

Also Read Teachers' Day 2023: Top speech ideas and tips to give on teacher's day World Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, wishes and Quotes Teachers' Day 2023: Best wishes, quotes, and messages for your teachers G20 Summit: Special lunch for spouses of heads of state at Jaipur House Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue Heavy rainfall warnings issued in parts of Odisha, thunderstorms predicted Govt working on war footing to open roads in disaster-hit Himachal: Sukhu K Kavitha urges all parties to unite and pass the Women's Reservation Bill Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in J-K's Reasi; op underway WB Dhupguri bypoll: A litmus test for parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections