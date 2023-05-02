close

Telangana to buy every grain of paddy damaged due to unseasonal rains: CM

The Chief Minister also suggested to the farmers to postpone harvesting for another three to four days in view of rains continuing in the state, it said

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday assured farmers that the state government would procure every grain of paddy damaged due to unseasonal rains witnessed over the last few days.

He told the farmers not to worry about paddy that got wet due to the rains.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the state government would pay equal price to the damaged paddy as it is paid for normal ones during the procurement process, an official release said.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials, directed the agriculture department to study what policies should be adopted in future so that 'yasangi' (summer) paddy harvesting can be completed before March in view of the unseasonal rains.

He asked the department to take appropriate measures to sensitise the farmers in this direction.

The Chief Minister also suggested to the farmers to postpone harvesting for another three to four days in view of rains continuing in the state, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana Paddy Unseasonal rains k chandrasekhar rao

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

