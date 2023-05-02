close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maharashtra logs 139 new Covid cases, no death, active tally drops to 3,351

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 139 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 81,66,207, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state

Press Trust of India Mumbai
A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 139 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 81,66,207, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,515. On Monday, the state had recorded 177 cases and one fatality. A health department bulletin said 720 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 80,14,341 and leaving the state with 3,351 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.14 per cent. The health department said 3,361 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total tally so far to 8,70,02,421. At present, the dominant subvariant of COVID-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,112 cases of this strain have been found in the state, it said. The Omicron subvariant has also been linked to 10 deaths in Maharashtra, said the bulletin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maharashtra sees 722 Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 5,549

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

India records 1,132 Covid-19 cases in a day, active tally dips to 14,839

India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days, active cases at 5,389

Over 3,000 Covid cases logged in Delhi last week, active tally jumps 121%

Mills log record billion-litre ethanol output in Uttar Pradesh

NSE warns investors against individuals running 'dabba trading' activities

Restaurants holding eating house licence can't serve hookah: Bombay HC

1.5 mn tonnes wheat lying in state mandis, getting wet due to rains: Hooda

Families with power bills of Rs 12k to be eligible for BPL cards: Khattar

Topics : Coronavirus Maharashtra corona

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hindenburg takes on billionaire Icahn with latest short position

billionaire Icahn
2 min read

Officials, industry leaders may meet on May 4 to discuss EU's carbon tax

carbon tax
2 min read

Mills log record billion-litre ethanol output in Uttar Pradesh

ethanol
2 min read

NSE warns investors against individuals running 'dabba trading' activities

Image
2 min read

NMDC Steel Plant inches closer to go on stream in Chhattisgarh

Steel
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

Virat Kohli
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon